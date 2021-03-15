STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the school announced Monday, hours before it was expected to be named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hall of Famer received a positive result from a test taken on Sunday and is not experiencing any symptoms, the school said.

The team’s head physician said contact tracing protocols revealed Auriemma did not have close contact with any other team member since Friday. All other Tier I personnel tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday, the school said.

The Huskies are scheduled to leave for the tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday. According to CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health guidelines, Auriemma will remain in isolation for 10 days and can rejoin the team on March 24, the school said.

Auriemma received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10.

“I’m feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days,” he said. “Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence.”

