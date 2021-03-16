Former Brunswick High School standout Madeline Suhr is happy to be on the court court, considering how the pandemic has altered sports.

Suhr and the University of Maine at Augusta women’s basketball team have been played five games against other schools across the state.

The Moose opened their season Feb. 20, in their first real taste of 5-on-5 competition in just over a year.

“With a small roster and busy class schedules that limited practice, these games were the first time our team was seeing ten players on the court,” said Suhr, who also coaches the Brunswick freshmen team. “I think that is what impacted our team the most, not being able to practice at the pace of 5-on-5.”

The Moose (0-5) have played two games each with Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and the University of Maine-Fort Kent. They opened the season against the University of Maine-Presque Isle.

“When I look back on this season, I feel so grateful for all of UMA’s dedicated athletes, coaches, and administration that made this season possible,” added Suhr. “It meant a lot to our team to get back onto the court.”

Suhr, who started four games, averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

• • •

Bowdoin College has begun planning for its return to athletics on a limited basis after the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) recently announced that teams’ could push forward with a limited schedule of conference competition.

“In order to remain consistent with the College’s community travel guidelines, Bowdoin will not participate in the NESCAC’s spring sport season but will look to compete on a limited basis when possible in fall, winter and spring sports against in-state competition that meets the health and safety guidelines and testing protocols that exist on campus,” the statement read.

Bowdoin athletic director Tim Ryan confirmed the college’s plans to look for some sort of competition in the spring, which would be done on a team-by-team basis.

“While we will compete on a limited basis this spring and opportunities will be based upon team-specific circumstances, we are grateful for the work done by our partners within the Bowdoin community to make this possibility a reality. To varying degrees, fall, winter and spring teams will have the opportunity to have a limited number of contests, on weekends, in April and early May, which is exciting,” said Ryan in a statement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: