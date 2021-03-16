KENNEBUNK – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 60 and older will be held at St. Martha Church at 30 Portland Road on Monday, March 22.

Northern Light Homecare and Hospice and Southern Maine Agency on Aging have teamed up to offer the clinic.

The purpose of the clinic is to serve people locally who need additional assistance with scheduling an appointment and may have limited access to technology and transportation. The organizations are looking to help individuals with the greatest need gain access appointments.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call the Southern Maine Agency on Agency vaccine call line at 396-6500 and choose option 1.

