Kennebunk High School senior Kevin Finn has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Maine Principals Association Principal’s Award. The award is given annually to a senior from each high school who displays excellence in academic achievement and citizenship.

“Kevin is a tremendous young man, and it’s been my pleasure to get to know him this year,” said Kennebunk High School Principal Jeremie Sirois in a written statement. “He is a kind, young man who is selfless and wise beyond his years. This is a bittersweet time of year for everyone at Kennebunk High School, with great students like Kevin getting ready to graduate and finish their time at school. I wish him well as he leaves us and embarks on a new journey.”

Finn has achieved academic success throughout his career, having excelled in many Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes. He is a three-sport athlete participating in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Class of 2021 Executive Council and is also a Peer Helper. Additionally, he was the announcer at the home soccer games this past fall. Finn is undecided about which post secondary institution he will attend. He is leaning toward economics as a major.

Finn, along with the recipients from every high school in Maine, will be honored at the virtual Maine Principals’ Association banquet. Each recipient is eligible for one of several $1,000 scholarships.

Fontaine named to St. Lawrence dean’s list

Isabel Fontaine, of Kennebunk, has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Fontaine is a member of the class of 2024 and attended Kennebunk High School. St. Lawrence University is located in Canton, New York.

Sweet named to Simmons University dean’s list

Olivia Sweet, of Kennebunk, was named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

Pre-kindergarten open house planned

Regional School Unit 21 has scheduled a virtual pre-K open house for Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel parents for Thursday, March 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pre-K is free to residents in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel with children who turn 4 years old before Oct. 15. For more information, visit. www.rsu21.net.

207 Prime Properties opens office in Kennebunk

207 Prime Properties is expanding its footprint and opening a new office at 37 Western Ave. in Kennebunk. The brokerage will have office spaces in Kennebunk, Ogunquit and Portland as it continues to serve Maine and New Hampshire.

Although the local real estate group is growing, it doesn’t mean there isn’t room for others. Owner Jennifer Walker said it’s just the opposite.

“We have a good time at work and at play,” Walker said in a written statement. “We can always use new people who understand that a work/life balance means you can make a lot of money while still enjoying the way life should be.”

With business booming, 207 Prime Properties is looking for experienced brokers to join the team as it continues working alongside other local brokerages to best serve their clients.

Headquartered in Ogunquit, 207 Prime Properties is a woman-owned independent real estate agency.

“With 14 brokers serving both Maine and New Hampshire, we are constantly striving to create an inclusive and insightful culture while being fierce advocates for our clients,” Walker said in an email. “207 Prime Properties makes real estate in the seacoast region personal, because your next home starts here.”

For more information, contact Tyler Robichaud at 207-251-8722 or [email protected]

Brick Store Museum hosts archaeology discussion

On Thursday, March 25 at 4 p.m., the public is invited to visit the Brick Store Museum virtually to hear archaeologists and citizen scientists speak on archaeological work being done in southern Maine.

Via Zoom, participants will see a presentation from Maine archaeologists Tim Spahr (Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance), Dr. Arthur Anderson (University of New England), Dr. Gemma Hudgell (Northeast Archaeology Research Center), Chris Sockalexis (University of Maine and Penobscot Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer) and Elizabeth Kelley Erickson (citizen-scientist and artist at Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance) discuss recent work in the field, including the discovery of the Cape Porpoise dugout canoe. Registration is free. Donations will be accepted to offset stipends for speakers.

The Brick Store Museum’s exhibition, Cape Porpoise: Archaeology in the Archipelago, continues through May. The exhibit explores 8,000 years of artifacts uncovered during recent archaeological investigations conducted by the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance.

A highlight of the exhibit is the remains of the oldest dugout canoe ever found in the Wabanaki homeland of the Far Northeast, first identified in 2018 and painstakingly excavated in the summer of 2019 by Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance. Carbon dating places the canoe between 1280-1380 C.E. The alliance was formed in 2016 to conduct scientific archaeological research on the islands and intertidal zone of the Cape Porpoise Archipelago.

The alliance is a collaboration between the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and the Brick Store Museum, in which a team of professional archaeologists works with citizen scientists to conduct archaeological surveys and excavations. Over several seasons, a variety of objects have been uncovered from Wabanaki stone tools to early Euroamerican pipe stems, revealing histories of culture and colonization in southern Maine.

To attend the free Archaeology Panel program (via Zoom), visit brickstoremuseum.org. A recording of the discussion will be made available in the museum’s member portal afterward. To visit the museum exhibition, visitors are required to make a timed reservation through the online reservation system. The exhibition and work of Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance is supported by the Perloff Family Foundation, Rust Family Foundation, National Park Service, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Brick Store Museum.

