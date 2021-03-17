HIGH SCHOOLS

Vermont has its first known case of a school athletics team spreading the virus to another team.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday that the Missisquoi Valley Union High School hockey team appears to have spread the virus to members of the Essex High School team.

“That’s the only time we’ve seen that in Vermont thus far,” Levine said during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing. “Missisquoi has its outbreak related to the team. It also has a separate number of cases that don’t seem to have any connection to the team.”

The school has switched to remote learning and canceled the rest of its winter season.

Meanwhile, two more school hockey teams have withdrawn from the state’s high school playoffs because of COVID-related situations.

The Vermont Principals’ Association said Tuesday that the Rice Memorial boys team and the North Country/Lyndon girls team have forfeited their upcoming quarterfinal games, the Burlington Free Press reported.

On Monday, South Burlington withdrew its boys hockey team from the playoffs because of a presumed positive COVID-19 result, the newspaper reported.

AUTO RACING

OBIT: Sabine Schmitz, the first and only female race car driver to win the annual 24-hour race on the famed Nürburgring circuit and a renowned TV personality, has died. She was 51.

Schmitz had been ill with cancer since 2017 and continued racing until 2019. The 24-hour race’s organizers said she died Tuesday following “a years-long battle with her disease.”

Schmitz grew up near the Nürburgring, a fearsome track which winds through the hills of western Germany. Its 13-mile Nordschleife configuration is regarded as one of the most demanding and dangerous tracks in the world.

Schmitz moved through lower-level racing categories before winning the 24-hour race in 1996 and 1997 as part of a team driving a BMW M3. She also won the VLN championship of endurance races at the Nürburgring in 1998.

SOCCER

GERMANY: German soccer club Cologne canceled training Wednesday after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club said it made the decision after speaking with local health authorities following the positive test of the unnamed member of staff on Tuesday. Players will work on their fitness at home.

Cologne said all players and staff were negative in tests conducted Wednesday with rapid testing kits. However, the club said it will only resume training after it gets negative results from tests using the more sensitive and time-consuming polymerase chain reaction test. Those PCR tests are planned for Thursday.

Cologne is scheduled to host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a game which could be significant for both teams this season. Cologne could fall into the relegation zone with a loss, while a win could put Dortmund back into the Champions League places.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Sofia Goggia and Beat Feuz became downhill World Cup champions on Wednesday without needing to put on their skis after the final races of the season in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, were canceled because of heavy snow.

It was the second title in the fastest discipline for Goggia, who has not raced since breaking a bone in her right knee seven weeks ago, and the fourth for Feuz.

The women’s and men’s contests in the overall World Cup standings tilted away from the Swiss challengers when organizers called off the day’s program. The Swiss ski federation cited “continuing snowfall and the present weather situation.”

Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault each hold small leads in the overall standings and their nearest challengers – Switzerland teammates Lara Gut-Behrami and Marco Odermatt – are stronger in downhill.

Organizers had aimed for an ambitious program Wednesday with separate training runs for men and women in the morning and races starting after midday. The mandatory practice runs required under World Cup safety rules had not been possible Tuesday because of snow and strong winds on the Silvano Beltrametti slope.

SAILING

AMERICA’S CUP: Team New Zealand has retained the America’s Cup, beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing’s oldest trophy.

The defender came into the sixth day of racing Wednesday at match point, with a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 race series. It won the 10th race by 46 seconds in a shifty north-easterly breeze to complete its defense of the famous Auld Mug.

Team New Zealand crossed the finish line just after 5 p.m. local time in Auckland to a cacophony of horns and sirens from more than 1,000 spectator boats and the cheers of tens of thousands of fans who watched from vantage points ashore in COVID-free New Zealand.

Spectators thronged the downtown Viaduct Harbor to watch Team New Zealand return from the racecourse and later saw the crew lift the America’s Cup, the 170-year-old silver trophy which has long attracted the world’s best sailors.

“We’ve had messages from everyone from the Prime Minister to high school kids,” helmsman Peter Burling said. “We’re just blown away by being able to achieve what we have as a group and win another America’s Cup.”

• Just minutes after Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup sailing series on the water Wednesday, the government was offering up cash to keep the team together and the racing at home for the next match.

“We want to see it all over again in 2023,” said Stuart Nash, the minister responsible for the America’s Cup.

Indeed, the government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked. It didn’t say how much, but it’s likely to be several million dollars up front and much more later on.

In a sport dominated by billionaires, the New Zealand government wants to stay one step ahead of other teams eager to poach talent, and of moves that could see races held in another country.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »