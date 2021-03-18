Myers recognized
Town Clerk John Myers was honored recently at a selectmen’s meeting for serving 35 years as town clerk. His tenure began March 4, 1986. The plaque reads “In recognition of your dedication and commitment of 35 years serving the Town of Buxton. Thank you for all that you do.”
His wife Louise, children and grandchildren were on hand for a surprise presentation.
SAD 6 K registrations
Maine School Administrative District 6 kindergarten registration is open until Wednesday, March 31. Registration for prekindergarten will close April 16. For more information, call the district at 929-2326.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta – Supplemental budget compromise benefits working families and Maine businesses
-
Local & State
241 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, with 15 percent of Mainers now fully vaccinated
-
South Portland Sentry
South Portland City Council aims to combat homelessness
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: March 18
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: March 18