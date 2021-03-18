First Congregational Church plans Easter week services

First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in South Portland announced its upcoming worship service schedule:

Sunday, March 28 – Palm/Passion Sunday

8:30 a.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people

8:30 a.m. Worship available on YouTube

10 a.m. Online Worship premiered on Facebook

Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday

7 p.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people

Friday, April 2 – Good Friday

7 p.m. Musical Worship Service online on Facebook and YouTube

April 2-4 – Easter Vigil

Virtual Easter Prayer Vigil begins 8 p.m. on Friday evening and ends at 6 a.m. Easter morning. Participants can sign up for two-hour spots on Signup.com or contact the church office at [email protected]

Sunday, April 4 – Easter Sunday

6 a.m. Sunrise Service at Fort Williams

9 a.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people

10 a.m. Online Worship available on YouTube and Facebook

11 a.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for Sanctuary Worship Services including masks and social distancing. For more information, visit the www.fccucc.org or email [email protected] First Congregational Church is located at 301 Cottage Road, South Portland.

