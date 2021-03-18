First Congregational Church plans Easter week services
First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in South Portland announced its upcoming worship service schedule:
Sunday, March 28 – Palm/Passion Sunday
8:30 a.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people
8:30 a.m. Worship available on YouTube
10 a.m. Online Worship premiered on Facebook
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday
7 p.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday
7 p.m. Musical Worship Service online on Facebook and YouTube
April 2-4 – Easter Vigil
Virtual Easter Prayer Vigil begins 8 p.m. on Friday evening and ends at 6 a.m. Easter morning. Participants can sign up for two-hour spots on Signup.com or contact the church office at [email protected]
Sunday, April 4 – Easter Sunday
6 a.m. Sunrise Service at Fort Williams
9 a.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people
10 a.m. Online Worship available on YouTube and Facebook
11 a.m. Sanctuary Worship – Maximum 75 people
COVID-19 protocols will be in place for Sanctuary Worship Services including masks and social distancing. For more information, visit the www.fccucc.org or email [email protected] First Congregational Church is located at 301 Cottage Road, South Portland.
