“As Maine goes, so goes the nation” was Maine’s mantra for being a bellwether state for predicting the outcome of Presidential Elections early in our country’s history. It went beyond picking our president to how we conduct elections.

While we all may want to forget about the 2020 election cycle, there are some very real takeaways that should – and must – inform the approach of our political leadership when it comes to reforming the democratic process in the months ahead. Maine saw a uniquely concerning surge of “dark money” flood our state in opposition to Senator Collins’, on top of the challenges that the pandemic presented our communities when it came time to vote.

It’s no secret that election finance loopholes and partisan gerrymandering have eroded public trust in our systems of government. And this past cycle we saw firsthand just how far dark money peddlers are willing to go.

While the modern Republican Party in our state may look different than it did decades ago, one thing is still certain: it is important that we elevate the voices of hard-working Mainers. Supporting reforms that would end gerrymandering, establish voter protections, ban dark money and close campaign finance loopholes will be essential to ensuring that these voices are adequately heard in elections to come.

Sen. Collins has long been a champion for Mainers, and a key voice on critical national issues facing our country. She can be our voice in Washington to discuss necessary campaign finance and election reforms, including some proposed in the “For the People Act,” and her leadership will be critical to finding the right solution for all Americans.

Dwayne Bickford,

Topsham