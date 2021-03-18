DALLAS — Three masseuses have sued Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault, accusing the star player of a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women.

In lawsuits filed this week, two of the woman claim that Watson touched them with his penis during massages last year, and the third alleges he forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” the quarterback said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday. His attorney and agent did not immediately respond to a requests for comment Thursday.

Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on whether any of the alleged sexual assaults were reported to police, saying the department does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.

The women, who are not named in the lawsuits, are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. He did not immediately respond to requests from comment Thursday, but wrote in one of the lawsuits that “Watson’s behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable woman.”

According to the suits, the women live in Texas, Oregon and Georgia and work giving massages. Two claimed that during massages in March and August of last year Watson was sexually suggestive, exposed himself and moved toward them in ways that caused his penis to touch their hands. The lawsuit from the third woman describes similar behavior and alleges that during a massage in December, Watson ”coerced” her into giving him oral sex. The woman did not consent and then ”blacked out for a few minutes from fear,” the lawsuit states.

Each of the women is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

Texans spokesman Omar Majzoub said that the team first learned about the allegations against Watson through a social media post Tuesday.

“We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously,” Majzoub said in a Wednesday statement. He declined to comment further Thursday.

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12 and he requested a trade in January.

BRONCOS: Denver agreed Thursday to rescind its restricted free agent tender on fourth-year running back Phillip Lindsay, removing their right to match any offer Lindsay gets on the open market.

“I’m very appreciative for my time with the Denver Broncos,” Lindsay tweeted. “As a Colorado kid, I was able to fulfill my dream of playing for my home team. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone involved in the Broncos organization who made this possible for me.”

Lindsay’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced the agreement on Twitter and the Broncos followed with tributes on Twitter to the former Denver South High alum and University of Colorado star who became the first undrafted player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons to start his career.

The move comes a day after General Manager George Paton agreed to a two-year deal with former Minnesota Vikings backup running back Mike Boone, a special teams ace Paton got to know during his time as a Vikings executive. This month, a drunken driving charge against Broncos top running back Melvin Gordon was dismissed, potentially clearing him of an NFL suspension and possible release from his contract, which has one year remaining.

Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards in 2018 when he became the first undrafted offensive rookie voted to the Pro Bowl, and 1,011 yards in 2019. But Lindsay’s production slipped last season to 502 yards on just 118 carries as he dealt with toe and knee injuries that landed him on IR in December.

BROWNS: Cleveland is re-signing free agent returner Jojo Natson, who tore a knee ligament just three games into last season.

Natson signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2020, but had it cut short when he got hurt returning a punt in a Week 3 win against Washington. The Browns never got what they wanted out of their return game and are bringing back the 27-year-old speedster for another year.

Natson is also a deep threat for the Browns, who are hoping star receiver Odell Beckham recovers from his torn knee ligament. Reports on Beckham during his recovery have been positive.

On Wednesday night, the Browns agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million contract with wide receiver – and fan favorite – Rashard Higgins. The 26-year-old caught 39 passes and scored four touchdowns last season, and has a strong on-field connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

