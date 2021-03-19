AUBURN — Bette Ann Cushman passed away on March 4, 2021, at Schooner Estates in Auburn.

She was born on July 20, 1934, to Fred and Marion (Harding) Swasey in Portland. She graduated from Scarborough High School.

She worked as administrative support for Oxford Hills High School from 1969-1973. She was a Planned Parenthood counselor in South Paris from 1975-1976, as well as a New Beginnings counselor in Lewiston/Auburn in later years. Betteann last worked at the after school program at Hebron Elementary before retiring.

Betteann raised family and lived in Hebron for 60-plus years where she was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church, Hebron Historical Society as well as South Paris McLaughlin Foundation.

Betteann is survived by her siblings, James Swasey, Deborah Cerney and Sandy Pappas; daughters, Deborah Rocco and Lisa Cushman; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husbands, Joseph Cushman and Frank Nicoll; as well as eldest daughter, Malinda Medlin.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

They ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, Maine 04240

