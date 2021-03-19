In a recent editorial, “Our View: ICE should say what it’s up to in Maine” (March 11), the Press Herald editorial board brings up an important point: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates without transparency. The line “What is ICE up to in Maine? Don’t ask ICE” sums up this notion.

We don’t know exactly what ICE is up to in Maine, but we sure can make a pretty good guess. Let’s go with what we do know:

ICE was formed post-9/11 as part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Before 2003, ICE didn’t exist and we managed just fine without it.

ICE is now an $8.3 billion-a-year agency that is designed to separate families and cause harm and fear in our communities.

Supporting $8.3 billion of our hard-earned taxpayer money for an agency with a track record of intentional cruelty while working in secrecy is not something we should support. This is what is being beefed up here in Maine.

Do the town officials of Scarborough fully understand the ramifications of what is coming to their town? From what I’m hearing, residents of Scarborough are pretty upset by the notion of such a harmful processing center coming to their town, as are Mainers across the state.

Will Scarborough continue to be a welcoming community? Will Maine? We should stand firm against the presence of ICE in Maine. This is not who we should be. Not now, not ever.

Mary Dunn

Whitefield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: