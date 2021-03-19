HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

The claims in the four new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or gives massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.

None of the seven women, who have sued separately but are all represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, are identified by name in the lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. In a statement Friday, an attorney for Watson, Rusty Hardin, called the allegations “meritless.”

At a Friday news conference, Buzbee said he expects to file more lawsuits and his firm is vetting additional claims from women, including one involving an incident this month. None of his clients filed police reports, he said, “but that is our next step.”

Buzbee said some of the massage therapists who came forward work at spas, some work from their homes, some work at deluxe hotels. All but one, who was flown in from Atlanta, were from the Houston area.

“These are, for the most part, licensed professionals. These are people that, many of them, are single mothers, either own their own shop or work in a spa,” while three clients are married and one is engaged to be married, he said.

The women are suing for $500 in damages, the least that can be sought in a Texas civil district court, “and they bring these cases for one reason only – stopping further misconduct from this defendant or any others like him,” he said.

Hardin’s statement said he is “extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him.”

“However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee,” the statement said. “We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12 and he requested a trade in January.

STEELERS: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster surprisingly opted to return to the Pittsburgh, just days after strongly hinting that his departure on the open market was imminent.

Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have developed a strong bond during Smith-Schuster’s four seasons in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster has caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns and became a sure-handed option in Pittsburgh’s short-passing game last season, hauling in 97 passes for 831 yards and nine scores.

BENGALS: Cincinnati released defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who has been with the Bengals for his entire 11-year NFL career.

Atkins was hampered by a shoulder injury last season and saw little time on the field.

The Bengals bolstered their offensive line by signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff.

BRONCOS: Justin Simmons became the highest-paid safety in the NFL when he agreed to a four-year, $61 million contract with Denver, which had franchised him for a second consecutive season.

The deal includes $35 million in guarantees.

A third-round pick out of Boston College in 2016, Simmons had a career-best five interceptions last season, when he earned his first Pro Bowl berth a year after he was selected as an All-Pro for the first time.

BILLS: Buffalo agreed to sign former Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract.

Hollister spent the past two seasons in Seattle. In Buffalo, he’ll be reunited with quarterback Josh Allen after the two played together in college at Wyoming.

FALCONS: After making some painful moves to get under the salary cap, Atlanta signed safety Erik Harris and linebacker Brandon Copeland to one-year contracts.

Harris started 26 of 30 games the past two seasons for the Raiders. Copeland appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020.

GIANTS: New York added a veteran at inside linebacker, reaching an agreement with Reggie Ragland to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Ragland spent last season with the Detroit Lions and played in all 16 games, with six starts. He had 51 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

BROWNS: Free-agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland.

Walker, 25, started 46 games at inside linebacker over the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.