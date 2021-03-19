Maine’s reopening plan for hospitality businesses is moving ahead quickly. On March 26, indoor gathering capacity will increase to 50%, and on May 24, to 75%. March 26 is also the date that indoor dining bar and tasting room service can begin. The Moving Maine Forward Plan also includes wearing masks, social distancing and preventive measures for the establishments.

Here are some area eateries that now or will soon offer in-house dining:

Bath

J.R. Maxwell & Company, 122 Front St., continues to be open for in-house dining and takeout. Hours are noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 443-2014.

Byrnes Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., is open for dine-in and takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sunday brunch. 443-6776.

Brunswick

Odd Duck FSE, 11 Pleasant St., plans to reopen the restaurant and bar in April and feature a new menu of “fun and odd small plates, as well as some superb springtime cocktails,” according to General Manager Russell Hewey. 844-8709.

The Brunswick Inn, 165 Park Row, will reopen May 28 to lodging guests and offer full breakfast and, later in the day, bar service. 729-4914.

Maine Street Steak & Oyster, 148 Maine St., is open for inside dining for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and for dinner from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 844-8275.

Enoteca Athena, 97 Maine St., is now open for dinner in-house from 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday. 721-0100.

Pepper’s Landing, 147 Bath Road, is open for dining in or out, takeout and delivery via DoorDash. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 844-8847.

Yarmouth

Gather Restaurant, 180 Main St., is now open for inside dining as well as outside and takeout. The new menu offers lighter, vegetable-focused items and Sunday brunch is back. 847-3250.

The Muddy Rudder, 1335 U.S. Route 1, has been open for some time for dining in, out and carry-out. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, closes at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 846-3082.

Freeport

The Broad Arrow Tavern at the Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., continues in-house dining daily. Patio dining will be coming soon as weather permits. 865-9377.

Other Food News

Graze is coming back. Black Tie Catering is returning to Pineland Farms for the summer dining events and May 28 features beverages from Orono Brewing and Cold River. The dinner menu will be coming soon. Tickets are $75 at eventbrite.com.

Maine Maple Sunday is March 28. Maine’s Maple producers around the state open their doors for tasting and educational experiences. Some producers are celebrating on Saturday the 27th as well. Find a list of participating farms and a map to their locations at mainemapleproducers.com.

