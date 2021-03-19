The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston for the fall semester: Nina Greeley of Scarborough, the daughter of David J. Greeley and Cindy K. Greeley, is a 2020 graduate of Scarborough High School; and Sophie Martens of Scarborough, the daughter of Christian Martens and Laurie Martens, is a 2019 graduate of Scarborough High School. She is majoring in biology at Bates.

SUNY Morrisville, in Morrisville, New York, recently announced that Keltan Tanguay, of Gorham, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, Keltan is majoring in Dairy Management — BT.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: