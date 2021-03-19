COLLEGES

The University of Maine baseball team cancelled its weekend scheduled series at Stony Brook following a positive COVID-19 case in the program. After contact tracing, six members of the baseball program have been placed into quarantine or isolation.

The Black Bears are currently 5-3 and the series with Stony Brook was scheduled to open their America East schedule.

Testing continues for all Tier 1 personnel in the baseball program, which includes student-athletes, coaches and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are required by America East to antigen test twice a week in preparation for competitions.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Marquette fired Coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.

The Golden Eagles finished 13-14 for their first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut year. The Golden Eagles’ season ended last week with a 68-49 loss to Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

Wojciechowski went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition during his tenure. He played for Duke and spent 15 seasons as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff.

After going 13-19 in his debut season at Marquette, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to winning records each of the next five years. He spent much of his tenure coaching Markus Howard, who ended his college career last season as the leading scorer in Big East history.

• New Iowa State Coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a five-year contract that will be loaded with incentive bonuses, Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said Friday.

Terms were still being worked out, Pollard said, but the deal will be structured creatively to account for the athletic department’s financial problems stemming from the pandemic.

GOLF

HONDA CLASSIC: Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy.

Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago – and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

“It’s two great rounds of golf and I love that, and I love that I’m playing good,” Wise said. “But this place can get to you pretty quick and there’s a lot of golf left ahead and a lot of trouble out there.”

He had a pair of eagles to highlight the day, his first two of 2021. Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70) were tied for second.

Jones survived five bogeys to shoot even-par 70. Sam Ryder (63) was alone in fourth, four shots back at 8 under. Shane Lowry (66) was in a group at 7 under.

MATCH PLAY: Brooks Koepka and past finalist Gary Woodland were among five players from the top 64 in the world who will not be playing in the Dell Technologies Match Play next week at Austin Country Club.

Koepka is recovering from a strain in his right leg. The Match Play, which starts Wednesday in Austin, Texas, will be the third straight tournament the four-time major champion has not been able to play. Woodland, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are the others from the top 64 in the world ranking who will not play, the least surprising being Woods. He only returned home to Florida this week to resume a long recovery from serious leg injuries in a Feb. 23 single-car crash in Los Angeles.

KENYA OPEN: Scott Hend and Kalle Samooja shared a one-shot lead on Friday after two rounds of the European Tour’s Kenya Open.

Hend shot the joint best round of the day with a 7-under 64 to move 11 under overall. The Australian had eight birdies and only one bogey, which came on the last hole.

Finland’s Samooja, who was tied for second overnight, carded a 66. The two men lead from a three-way tie for third made up of Connor Syme (67), Dean Burmester (64) and Richie Ramsay (65). First-round leader Benjamin Hebert struggled at Karen Country Club in Nairobi with a 1-over 72. That dropped him out of the top 10.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Washington reliever Will Harris has a blood clot in his right arm and is leaving spring training camp to be examined by a specialist, Manager Dave Martinez said Friday.

Opening Day is April 1, less than two weeks away.

“He felt weird his last outing,” Martinez said. “So we kind of backed off a little bit, got an MRI, and in the arm was a little small blood clot.”

The 36-year-old Harris last pitched in an exhibition game on March 9, throwing one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros. The right-hander appeared in a “B game” on Saturday.

“Medically, I don’t know the extent of what that is. But I know it’s something that is serious,” Martinez said.

• Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has joined the board of directors of the New York Mets.

Christie, 58, was New Jersey’s governor from January 2010 to January 2016. His son Andrew has worked for the team since 2018 and is the Mets’ coordinator of international scouting.

Jeanne Melino also joined the Mets board under new owner Steve Cohen, and New York said Friday she will be hired by the team as senior vice president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation. A former assistant district attorney in Westchester and Suffolk Counties, she is executive director of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. She will oversee the Mets’ community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

TENNIS

DJOKOVIC PULLS OUT: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline.

The tournament begins Tuesday, with only 750 fans allowed on the grounds per session. The pandemic is also affecting attendance by players.

“I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” Djokovic said in a statement. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home.”

Nadal pulled out Tuesday, citing a bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. Federer, mounting a comeback from knee surgery, withdrew March 1. They’re based overseas, as is Djokovic.

There has been less attrition on the women’s side. Serena Williams, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and No. 1 Ash Barty are among those scheduled to compete. Barty won the tournament in 2019. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the semifinals on Saturday.

The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for his seventh win in as many days, making him the first qualifier to reach the hard-court tournament’s final. He had already defeated Dominic Thiem for the first top five win of his career.

Going for his first title, Harris will need to overcome Aslan Karatsev in the final on Saturday.

Karatsev upset top-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his first final.

It was Karatsev’s fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the tournament. Karatsev soared up the rankings after reaching the Australian Open semifinals on his Grand Slam main draw debut last month. Since the start of February his only losses have come against Novak Djokovic and Thiem.

ST. PETERSBURG: Margarita Gasparyan upset the top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5 on Friday, when Russian players filled the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The 126th-ranked Gasparyan saved three of the six break points she faced and broke Alexandrova six times for a last-four clash with Vera Zvonareva. Zvonareva dispatched qualifier Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-1.

The fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied to beat the only non-Russian in the quarterfinals, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, and will next face Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina also had to fight hard, coming back to beat Veronika Kudermetova 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the last quarterfinal.

SOCCER

FIFA FINANCES: FIFA expects to hit its four-year revenue target of $6.44 billion up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Total spending of $1.04 billion in 2020 included $270 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide as part of a COVID-19 relief plan, FIFA’s annual financial report said on Friday.

It also included a $10 million donation to the World Health Organization.

FIFA again awarded its president Gianni Infantino a $1 million annual bonus to raise his overall pre-tax pay above $3 million in 2020, matching his 2019 income.

The pandemic relief payments helped reduce FIFA’s reserves by $705 million in 2020. They stood at almost $1.9 billion by the end of the year.

SERIE A AWARDS: Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Italian league player of the year on Friday for the second successive time. Ronaldo won the prize in 2019 after his debut season at Juventus. The awards did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 33 league matches last season and helped Juventus to a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title.

Juventus forward Cristiana Girelli received the best female player award.

Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini took home the coach prize and his side was team of the year. Atalanta finished third in Serie A for the second straight season and also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

GYMNASTICS

CANADIAN COACH BANNED: Former Canadian women’s gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has been banned for life by the sport’s domestic governing body following an internal investigation. Brubaker was found not guilty of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago.

Gymnastics Canada says he was suspended upon his arrest in December 2017. The organization says his suspension was extended and an internal investigation was started after written complaints. He did not immediately respond to an interview request from The Canadian Press.

Liz Brubaker, his wife, also was provisionally suspended in 2019 following the receipt of written complaints while she was a coach at Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ontario. Gymnastics Canada says Liz Brubaker’s suspension has been extended until 2024. The discipline panel for the case says the Brubakers breached policies that were in effect during the period when the events occurred (1996-2017).

