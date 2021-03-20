NEWARK, N.J. — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist Saturday, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins end a two-game skid with a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Zach Aston-Reese also scored, Casey DeSmith made 24 saves and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won for the seventh time in nine games.

Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves in his second consecutive start for the Devils, who had won their previous two games.

AVALANCHE 6, WILD 0: Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, and Colorado won at home.

Cale Makar contributed a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored his third goal in two games. Tyler Jost, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.

Grubauer completed his fifth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career.

PANTHERS 2, PREDATORS 0: Chris Driedger stopped 21 shots, Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored, and Florida dominated Nashville in a victory at Sunrise, Florida.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros stopped 47 shots, but the Predators couldn’t solve Saros, who was making his first start since March 7.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 1: Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and Tampa Bay won at home.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay.

Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »