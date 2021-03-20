I grew up watching exhibition baseball games and my first spring training as a reporter was in 1987, covering the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida. When players were sent down to Triple-A, they were put on the Maine Guides roster. “Maine? How can they play baseball in that weather?” this Floridian wondered.

But what I remember most about covering that team was the optimism. The Phillies won 86 games the year before, and Manager John Felske spoke of his team’s expected improvement.

Sixty-one games into the season, the Phillies sat in fifth place in the NL East, at 29-32, and Felske was fired.

So much for spring optimism.

We bring up this curmudgeonly thought following Friday’s 11-7 win by the Boston Red Sox over Tampa Bay. Boston upped its Grapefruit League record to 10-6.

Over the course of a full season, that would translate to 100 wins! (The exclamation point added for satirical value).

Yes, there is plenty to like about Boston this spring. The team leads the majors in OPS (.871) and is third in runs (105). The pitching looks good.

But do not enter this season ignoring the concerns that these Red Sox will carry into Fenway Park.

Here is my list to make any curmudgeon proud:

• J.D. Martinez has no home runs and a .493 OPS in 34 at-bats this spring. These are only exhibitions and Martinez had similar spring numbers in 2019 – and then hit 36 homers with a .939 OPS in the regular season. But Martinez is coming off a down, albeit shortened 2020 season, when he hit seven home runs in 54 games, with a .680 OPS.

It might have been an off year for Martinez, 33, or a troubling sign of decline.

• Bobby Dalbec continues to mash with five home runs and a 1.216 OPS this spring. He also has struck out 15 times in 30 at-bats. Boston will take the strikeouts if Dalbec continues that offensive output all season. But, as pitchers work their way into regular-season form, which of Dalbec’s numbers are likely to continue to climb – the homers or the Ks?

• Rafael Devers led all third basemen last season with 14 errors (the next highest had nine). He has only one this spring, so maybe there is improvement on the way. The proof will come in the coming months.

• The outfield is based on ifs. Two years ago, the Red Sox seemed secure for years with the let’s-dance trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.

All are gone.

Alex Verdugo, obtained in the Betts deal, could be headed for an All-Star year, but what about the newest guys? Hunter Renfroe batted .156 last year for the Rays. Franchy Cordero, received from the Royals in the Benintendi trade, has a history of injuries, has never played a full major league season and is getting a late start this spring because of COVID-19. Newly signed utility player Marwin Gonzalez batted .211 with a .606 OPS last year for the Twins

• The pitching looks improved. But it could not have gotten much worse, having ranked 14th in the American League in ERA (5.58).

Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi are the top two starters. Rodriguez missed 2020 with health issues but appears ready to regain his 2019 form, when he won 19 games. Eovaldi, though, has not thrown more than 111 innings in a season since 2016.

After that, No. 3 Garrett Richards has an injury history and has not made more than 16 starts in a season since 2015. No. 4 Martin Perez was serviceable last year (4.50 ERA), and No. 5 Nick Pivetta has a career 5.40 ERA in the majors.

There’s hope that Chris Sale will rebound from Tommy John surgery by summer.

The bullpen has no proven closer. Adam Ottavino, Matt Barnes, Darwinzon Hernandez and Hirokazu Sawamura are intriguing arms, and the 2021 group of relievers looks deeper. But over-optimism with a bullpen is dangerous business.

The regular season begins April 1. For now, relish the positive Red Sox signs in Fort Myers, and the expectations for a rosy 2021. That is what spring training is all about.

However, success will not depend on Pollyanna thinking, but how well the Red Sox answer the doubts about their club.

THE SEA DOGS are still on target to begin their season at home on May 4 at 6 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

But there is still no word on seating capacity at Hadlock Field, or when tickets will go on sale.

Geoff Iacuessa, team president and general manager, said the team is still awaiting state approval for the Sea Dogs’ seating plan. Iacuessa hopes to have news to share by the end of the month.

JOE OLIVER, the 2019 Sea Dogs manager who lost his job when the Red Sox consolidated their minor league coaching staff, will be managing again in 2021.

Oliver, 55, was named manager last week of the Bluefield (West Virginia) Ridge Runners of the newly reformatted Appalachian League. The league was a short-season advanced rookie league, but when the minors were consolidated and short-season leagues eliminated, the Appalachian League transitioned to a summer wood bat collegiate league from June to August. The league is sponsored by both Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

