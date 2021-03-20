BANGOR — Jonathan Wilson drove in five runs in Game 1, and Joshua Joy pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2 as the University of Southern Maine started its baseball season with two wins against Husson, 16-6 and 5-2.

An RBI double from Sam Troiano in the first inning opened the scoring for USM in Game 1, and the Huskies broke it open with six runs in the third and five in the fourth. Wilson hit a three-run homer in the fourth and also drove in runs with a double and a fielder’s choice grounder.

Freshman Cam Seymour also homered and had three RBI.

Joy struck out nine, allowed just two hits and walked none in the second game. USM was held to five hits, but Jason Komulainen sparked a three-run sixth inning with a solo home run.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEPT BY EASTERN CONNECTICUT: St. Joseph’s fell to 2-5 on the season with 5-4 and 11-3 losses against the Warriors (2-0) in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Ben Gravel went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Monks in Game 1. Kevin Aylward and Dawson Gundlah each drove in a run in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

MAINE SWEPT BY FORDHAM: Julia Martine homered twice for Fordham (8-3) in the first game, and a four-run second inning helped the Rams complete a doubleheader sweep against the Black Bears (1-5) in New York, 4-1 and 7-1.

Maine got its runs on an RBI double by Keely Clark in Game 1 and an RBI single by Emma Larke in Game 2.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEPT BY HUSSON: The Monks (0-2) managed just two runs as they lost twice to the Eagles (2-0) in Bangor, 9-1 and 8-1.

Husson broke open Game 1 with a seven-run first inning. Erin Bonenfant, Kenzie Dore and Maddy Fowler each had two RBI.

Megan Eagleston drove home Ashley Emery in the top of the first for St. Joseph’s.

St. Joseph’s again took a first-inning lead in Game 2 on an RBI by Hannah Glover, but Husson answered with six runs in the bottom half.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Quinn Doyle tallied a pair of goals for the Mules (1-3-0) in a win over the Huskies (2-2-0) in Gorham.

Jacob Thousand opened the scoring with a first-period goal. Drew Burke and Alex Bourhas also scored for Colby, and Brendan Murphy notched two assists. Mules goalie CJ Hapward stopped 20 shots.

Adam Winters put USM on the board in the second period.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Meg Rittenhouse capped a hat trick in overtime as the Mules (2-0-0) defeated the Huskies (1-5-0) in Waterville.

Colby’s Lexi Cafiero netted a power-play goal in the third period to tie the game.

Amanda Crowley, Julianne Nelson and Eryn Taber scored for USM.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 1, CALIFORNIA 0: Poppy Lambert scored the second goal of her career to lift the Black Bears (2-2, 2-0 America East) over the Golden Bears (1-2, 0-1) in Lowell, Massachusetts.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 24, ST. JOSEPH’S 7: The Bobcats got four goals apiece from Oliver Allen and Will Schinabeck as they opened their season with a win over the Monks (2-2) in Standish.

Anders Corey scored twice for Bates, and 14 others also scored.

Max Lacey and Shane Puleo each recorded two goals for St. Joseph’s.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 16, ST. JOSEPH’S 2: Jordyn Tveter recorded three goals and an assist, and Kathryn Glennon, Margaret Smith, Lila Hutchins and Kate Loughlin each scored twice for the Bobcats (1-0) in a win over the Monks (1-1) at Standish.

Lydia Dexter and Cailyn Wesley scored for St. Joseph’s.

