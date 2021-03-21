I must preface this letter by stating that I realize nursing homes have one of the toughest jobs there is and that they must adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, but to those of us who are loved ones on the outside, these rules are becoming much harder for us laymen to understand.
One example is the latest CDC ruling that if patients have had both of their COVID shots, then we should be able to visit the nursing home with a mask and actually hug our loved ones. Not so, according to the nursing homes, who say they are still in lockdown.
This is becoming too much to bear, as these patients have been held as prisoners for a year and counting. The toll on loved ones and on the patients, too, is mounting, with anxiety and depression, etc.
If anyone reading this knows why this is still happening, please let me know, as all I get for answers is “we are still in lockdown.”
Frank Slason
Somerville
