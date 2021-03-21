It’s still winter and the gloominess of cold, cloudy days seem unending, But, there is relief on the horizon as the Portland Sea Dogs have announced plans to play ball this summer. Lets take a moment and recall the fun of entering Hadlock Field.

Once seated, I’m often left with the feeling that we’ve gone through the wrong door. As people pass, it seems more like we’re in a restaurant or maybe the food court at the Maine Mall. The crowd goes by with hamburgers, pizza, pretzels the size of Manhattan, a batter’s helmet full of french fries, hot dogs (people still eat those things) and this crazy thing called a Sea Dog Biscuit. Essentially, its a gob of ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies. It’s ok, go ahead and dig in if you’re tempted, just don’t discuss it with a dietician.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jeff Brown is a baseball fan who lives in Portland.

Related Sea Dogs slated to open 2021 season on May 4 at Hadlock Field

Next, you’ll notice that the Sea Dogs work to make everyone feel welcome and children are involved in just about everything they do. Often many children will appear on the field holding a ginormous flag for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. In between innings children are introduced to the crowd and set about to play all kinds of crazy games. It could be anything from catching flying rubber chickens in a basket, racing on bouncy balls, or playing a game of musical chairs in which the little ones hilariously ignore or decimate every rule your adult mind has for the playing of musical chairs.

With great fanfare, Slugger, (Sea Dogs mascot) will be brought in from center field. In today’s world, with a cell phone in every pocket, it’s all about the picture. In between innings, children and yes, adults, will go through all kinds of maneuvering to get the big trophy (i.e. pic with Slugger). Later, Slugger will race a child around the base paths. One memorable evening a tiny, pigtailed, powerhouse named Georgia stepped up. She must have been all of three years old. As Georgia rounded second she lost her way and stopped uncertain where to go. The visiting team’s players interrupted their warm-up to point Georgia towards third helping her to eventually get her little legs to home plate. Luckily, Slugger fell and was unable to get home himself, making Georgia a very happy, and excited, winner. It was all encapsulated in the comment of the women behind me who said to her seat-mate “that’s the cutest thing I’ve seen in a very long time.”

Now I know what you’re thinking. You’re wondering is there is any baseball in all of this and yes, there is quite a lot of very exceptional baseball. During a game you can see great displays of power hitting, stellar defense, and overpowering pitching. If you’re seat is close to the field, it will be obvious that a great amount of intensity and passion are playing out on the field. See you at the game.

— Special to the Telegram

Related Headlines Sea Dogs slated to open 2021 season on May 4 at Hadlock Field

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »