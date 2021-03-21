PORTLAND – Mark E. Smith, 59, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born in Presque Isle on March 31, 1961, a son of Donald and Ezalee (Hull) Smith. He grew up in Easton and graduated from Easton High School, class of 1980. He was captain of the basketball team, played soccer and was chosen for the All-State soccer team. He then attended Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

Mark left Aroostook County in 1984 and moved to the Portland area. In 1988, he met Carole Madsen and they were married on August 9, 1991 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Portland.

He had previously been employed by UPS and Handyman Rental. His most recent place of employment, and the job that he enjoyed most, was in the plant and engineering department at Cheverus High School in Portland until illness forced him to retire.

Mark loved to golf, followed NASCAR, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. Each year he looked forward to attending the local high school basketball tournament games. He especially enjoyed the cruises and many trips that he took with friends and family to the Caribbean, various theme parks with the most thrilling rollercoasters, Disneyland and his favorite vacation spot, Disney World. He also tried to get home to the County as often as possible to visit family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father; his sister, Valerie Smith and his brother, Vance Smith, all of Easton.

Besides his mother of Easton, he is survived by his wife, Carole, of Portland; his sister, Connie Bradley and her husband, Todd of Easton, his sister in-law, Debbie Smith of Easton; his aunt, Nina Trask and her husband John, and his uncle, Sheldon Hull and his wife, Fern, all of Easton. He is also survived by several cousins; and many nieces and nephews; as well as three great-nieces and a great-nephew.

A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Mark’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations in Mark’s memory may be made to

American Cancer

Society Maine,

P.O. Box 350,

Westbrook, ME 04092-3438.

Guest Book