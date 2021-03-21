GOLF

Matt Jones won the Honda Classic by five shots in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, closing with a 2-under 68 for a 12-under 268 total at PGA National.

Jones matched the largest winning margin in tournament history as he won for the first time in seven years and qualified for the Masters. His only previous PGA Tour victory was at the Houston Open in 2014.

Brandon Hagy (66) finished 7 under and alone in second on his 30th birthday. Chase Seiffert (64), Brendan Steele (65), C.T. Pan (70), Denny McCarthy (67) and Russell Henley (68) tied for third at 6 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Justin Harding held on to his overnight lead to win the Kenya Open by two shots with a 5-under 66 in the final round.

Kurt Kitayama (66) of the United States made two eagles but settled for second place at 19 under.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Pittsburgh Pirates signed knuckleball pitcher Steven Wright.

Wright, 36, last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he was limited to six appearances with Boston after serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for human growth hormone. He did not pitch in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

• Six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals agreed to the richest contract in club history – a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022.

• Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Tyler Clippard has a sprained right shoulder and won’t throw for at least the next six weeks.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice to send Leicester into the semifinals of the FA Cup for the first time in 39 years with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Leicester will face Southampton in the next round. The other semifinal is Manchester City against Chelsea, which beat Sheffield United 2-0 in Sunday’s other quarterfinal.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from this week’s tournament, citing recent oral surgery.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer previously announced earlier they would skip the tournament, which begins Tuesday.

SKIING

WORLD CUP FINAL: An aggressive second run lifted teenager Alice Robinson of New Zealand ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin to win a giant slalom that ended the women’s World Cup season, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Robinson was fourth-fastest in the opening run, trailing Shiffrin by 0.77 seconds, but turned it into a victory by 0.28 seconds.

• Rising from sixth place after the first run, Manuel Feller won the season-ending men’s slalom.

First-run leader Marco Schwarz lost speed in a difficult section of gates and dropped to sixth place. Feller benefited from his Austrian teammate’s error and finished 0.08 seconds ahead of Clément Noël of France.

