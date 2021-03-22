It is a sad day when a letter to the editor delights in death and The Forecaster prints it (“Limbaugh and Trump – one down, one to go,” March 12). The writer of the letter celebrates Rush Limbaugh’s death because s/he dislikes Rush. What a disturbing new standard! Equally disturbing: The writer closes in gleeful anticipation of President Trump’s death. That is “ugly” by any standard and sounds like hate speech to me.

Shame on you, Forecaster.

Maureen Morrone

North Yarmouth

