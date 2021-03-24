MSAD 6 needs ed techs
Maine School Administrative District 6 is seeking educational technicians to work with special needs students at Bonny Eagle high and middle schools, Buxton Center Elementary, Edna Libby, George E. Jack and Steep Falls.
“We are seeking all levels of Ed Techs to join our instructional staff,” an online advertisement said.
For more information, contact the district’s Special Services Department at 929-2317 or email Joan Libby at [email protected]
Poitras unopposed so far
Chad Poitras, chairperson of the Board of Selectmen, is the only person as of Tuesday that has taken out nomination papers for an open seat on the board, Town Clerk John Myers reported. Poitras’ three-year term expires in June and is the only available seat on the board.
Nomination papers for selectman, two Planning Board seats, and two on the Budget Committee must be filed by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, in Myers’ office, 185 Portland Road.
The municipal election is set for June 8.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Police: Two charged in Brunswick after 243 hypodermic needles found in vehicle
-
Uncategorized
Move gear from wind power survey route, state asks lobster fishermen
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Seeking to crack down on doctored balls, MLB turns to spin rate analysis
-
Nation & World
Biden chooses Kamala Harris to lead response to border challenges
-
Health
U.S. outlook improving as vaccinations rise and deaths fall