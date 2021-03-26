Joe Biden is a president in a hurry.

Conventional wisdom says that President Joe Biden is unusually well versed in Washington’s ways, ready to govern without delay thanks to his long congressional experience.

Perhaps even more importantly, his presidency may be more influenced by three earlier chief executives – Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose major policies were launched right after he took office, Barack Obama, with whom Biden served as Vice President, and James K. Polk, an almost unknown president though highly rated by historians.

Roosevelt became president in 1933 in the midst of the nation’s worst ever economic crisis – the Great Depression. Biden became president in the midst of the nation’s worst ever health crisis – the deadly coronavirus.

Roosevelt quickly led a Democratic Congress to adopt his proposals. He brought about emergency relief, civilian work programs including summer jobs, aid to agriculture, and public works and created the Tennessee Valley Authority.

He accomplished all this during what he soon labeled “the first 100 days.” Though this fast start was copied by later presidents, Roosevelt’s “100 days” has never been equaled.

Biden declared that he wanted 100 million Americans vaccinated in his first 100 days, and the country reached that point even sooner. He also insisted that immediate government spending was essential to restart the economy. A Democratic Congress agreed to $1.9 trillion.

Both Roosevelt and Biden faced a federal government mired in inaction when they took office. The Republicans thought the Depression would cure itself. This year, the Trump administration left no plans for vaccine distribution.

Biden also learned from his experience with Obama, who had taken two major, early steps. To deal with the Great Recession that he found when taking office, he got Congress to pass a major stimulus bill. It worked, starting a gradual recovery that lasted for a decade.

His greatest initiative was the Affordable Care Act, which would provide health insurance coverage for tens of millions of Americans.

Obama’s successes were undercut by what Biden saw as his “humility.” The president refrained from taking credit for the stimulus, thinking it would make his relationship with congressional Republicans even more difficult. Biden believes he could have accomplished more.

The Democrats left the national debate on the ACA in 2010 almost entirely to the GOP. The Republicans created an effective national campaign that continually attacked Obamacare. Voters rejected many Democrats who had supported it.

Biden did not compromise on his economic stimulus, and he immediately began campaigning nationally to support it, trying to protect congressional Democrats for 2022.

What makes Polk a model for Biden?

Polk is rated among the top presidents because he laid out an ambitious set of objectives and accomplished them in a single term in 1845-49. Some historians say he was the most successful president since Washington.

He brought about the annexation of Texas through the controversial Mexican War, which he launched. He also acquired massive new territory, ranging from New Mexico to the entire Northwest. He established an independent Treasury, no longer dependent on outside banks.

Polk created the Department of the Interior, lowered tariffs, and strengthened the executive office of the president. His major drawback was his support for slavery, notably in Texas.

What made Polk special was that he accomplished his entire program in a single term as president. He enjoyed a particularly good relationship with most of Congress, though Abraham Lincoln, a Whig representative from Illinois, strongly opposed him on the Mexican War.

Biden almost certainly has a limited time to accomplish his goals. He first seeks to control Covid-19, mainly by the effective distribution of vaccines. Then, he is preparing massive legislation including infrastructure, education, labor development and climate change. He may also propose immigration policy.

He wants to restore America’s standing in the world. That means joint strategic action with friendly countries in dealing with China and Russia.

Biden has limited time, especially for the domestic policies. The Democrats narrowly control Congress until the end of 2022, just two years into his term. Cooperation with Republicans seems impossible, so he must achieve as much as he can as soon as he can with loyal Democrats.

Polk died shortly after leaving office. Biden, the oldest president, is most likely to serve only one term. He can focus on his policies not his next campaign or his image. Of course, he still needs public support, but more for what he does than who he is.

He understands that the GOP is in no mood to compromise, believing it can make a comeback next year. He’s unlikely to make one-sided concessions or to waste time seeking impossible agreements.

Biden recognizes that he has a fleeting opportunity and depends on maintaining momentum. That makes for an unusual presidency.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

