A person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a stabbing at an apartment complex between Allen Avenue and Washington Avenue in Portland.

A suspect was in custody, Portland police spokesman David Singer said, but no other information was immediately available. The victim was still being evaluated and the extent of the injuries was not known.

The incident happened at a residence on Old Campus Drive, a complex known as Harvard Apartments.

No additional information was disclosed Saturday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: