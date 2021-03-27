A person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a stabbing at an apartment complex between Allen Avenue and Washington Avenue in Portland.
A suspect was in custody, Portland police spokesman David Singer said, but no other information was immediately available. The victim was still being evaluated and the extent of the injuries was not known.
The incident happened at a residence on Old Campus Drive, a complex known as Harvard Apartments.
No additional information was disclosed Saturday night.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections
-
Cops & Courts
As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil
-
Nation & World
Rising COVID case counts in the young test U.S. vaccine strategy
-
Business
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives four-day work week a try
-
Business
Cruises will remain banned, CDC says, as industry pressure to restart heats up