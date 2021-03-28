ORONO — Chloe Walton scored twice and Brittany Smith and Hana Davis added a goal apiece as Maine extended its field hockey winning streak to four games with a 4-2 win over New Hampshire.
The Black Bears improved to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in America East.
BASEBALL
UMBC 7, MAINE 1: Michael Cilio’s two-run triple in the first inning started the Retrievers (7-5, 2-3 America East) on their way to a win over the Black Bears (7-4, 2-1) in Orono.
Jeff Mejia got two of Maine’s four hits, including an RBI single in the sixth.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
HUSSON 81, ST. JOSEPH’S 78: Scott Lewis scored the go-ahead basket on a layup with 1:36 remaining as the Braves (10-0) edged the Monks (2-4) in Standish.
J Thomas led Husson with 23 points, and Lewis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Jack Casale had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Monks. Griffin Foley (15), Ian Jennings (13) and Nicholas Curtis (10) also scored in double figures.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
HUSSON 72, ST. JOSEPH’S 67: Katherine Alley and Makaelyn Porter each scored 16 points, and Cassie Urso made a tiebreaking jump with less than two minutes remaining as the Eagles (6-1) edged the Monks (5-1) in Bangor.
St. Joseph’s erased a 16-point halftime deficit and led 65-63 after three straight 3-pointers by Cassandra Stapelfeld in the fourth quarter. Jayne Howe led the Monks with 20 points, Stapelfeld added 14 and Alyson Fillion finished with 13.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
STONY BROOK 3, MAINE 1: An early red card against Maine led to a penalty kick goal by Alyssa Francese, and the Seawolves (4-2, 4-0 America East) dominated the Black Bears (0-5-1, 0-3-1) in Stony Brook, New York.
Jane Stevens scored in the second half for Maine.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. JOSEPH’S 17, BECKER 5: Lydia Dexter had five goals and seven assists as the Monks (3-1) handled the Hawks (1-3) in Standish.
Carson Battaglia chipped in with three goals, while Cailyn Wesley, Josie Ring, Megan Mourmouras and Bridget Collins each scored twice.
