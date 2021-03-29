You never forget when murder at gunpoint hits close to you. It was January 1995. I saw my friends being interviewed on the news about their beautiful, talented 18-year-old musician son Brendan. He was robbed on public transit in Chicago and shot through the eye. The shooter had a criminal record and had served time for identical crimes but was still able to buy a gun.

Brendan lived a few days before his parents had to make the painful decision to end his life while his organs could still be harvested. I will forever remember the profound sadness of his funeral. Months later I wept when his mother showed me the thank you notes sent anonymously by the recipients of his organs. This is the hurt that will never heal.

So this is the 2nd amendment that NRA-funded politicians defend – “the well regulated militia?” Please. Let’s urge our legislators to stop this madness and honor all the Brendans of this country, who left too soon.

Diane M. Denk

Kennebunkport

