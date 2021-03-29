NORRIDGEWOCK — Charges have still not been filed following an incident Friday that left a Skowhegan man hospitalized after being shot by a Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy on Mechanic Street in Norridgewock.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Monday he could not provide additional details on what unfolded Friday or what led to shots being fired.

Lancaster directed questions about the investigation to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said the shooting was being investigated, as required under Maine law, and no other details would be shared because it is an ongoing investigation.

The man who was shot, identified as Trever Caouette, 24, of Skowhegan underwent surgery Friday morning at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after having been transported from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Caouette was shot by Deputy Michael Lyman, Lancaster said Friday.

In accordance with policy, Lyman has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the shooting is investigated.

The incident began at about 1:45 a.m. Friday, when Somerset County deputies were involved in an armed confrontation on Mechanic Street, while investigating a vehicle crash near a seasonal house close to the Kennebec River, not far from Oosoola Park on Route 2. The truck involved in the crash is registered to Caouette.

“The interaction resulted in an armed confrontation,” Lancaster said Friday, “and during that confrontation, a deputy shot the male.”

