TENNIS

Ash Barty is tough to beat under any circumstances, especially when she’s on the ropes.

She proved that again Monday.

The world’s top-ranked player reached the Miami Open quarterfinals, getting there by holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. It was Barty’s 17th win in her last 20 three-set matches, with two of those victories for the Australian coming in this tournament.

Barty is the defending champion, and Azarenka is a three-time Miami Open champion.

Among the men, 26th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s record scorer, will leave the club after 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Argentina striker has 257 goals for City, the most famous being his stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season that clinched the team’s first Premier League title in 44 years.

In a Twitter post on Monday to his 14 million followers, Aguero said he had a “huge sense of satisfaction and pride” about playing for City for a decade and is ready to “continue competing at the highest level.”

A key player in the growth of the club as a major force in England and Europe, Aguero has struggled with injuries over the past year and has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season. The penalty he converted against Fulham on March 13 was his first in the Premier League since January 2020.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran safety Shawn Williams to a one-year deal and also announced they’re bringing back safety Chris Banjo on a one-year deal.

Williams, 39, played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter from 2016 to 2019.

• Veteran safety Josh Jones re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract.

• The Indianapolis Colts continued reinforcing their offensive line by re-signing backup center Joey Hunt and adding tackle Julien Davenport.

• The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Jarran Reed agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million and gives the AFC champions another interior pass rusher to play alongside Chris Jones.

