‘A Congregation of Birds’

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Through May 15. Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 805 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

Flap your wings and get yourself to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s gallery for the exhibit “A Congregation of Birds” featuring artists Kathleen Buchanan, Berri Kramer, Karina Steele and Susan Wilder, all working in different mediums with birds as the central theme. The show opens on Thursday, and the opening reception takes place outdoors from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Four guests at a time will be allowed inside to view the show. You’ll see works in encaustic, linocut and more.

Tobey Pearl discusses ‘Terror to the Wicked’

7 p.m. Friday. First Friday Reading Series via Zoom, free. printbookstore.com

Print: A Bookstore and Mechanics’ Hall invite you to the latest installment of their First Friday Reading Series happening on Zoom. Author Tobey Pearl will be reading from and discussing her book “Terror to the Wicked: American’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation.” Set in 1638 in Providence near Plymouth Colony, the book stitches together the story of a young Nipmuc tribesman, who is fatally stabbed, and the ensuing pursuit and trial of the killer and his gang. The story also delves into details about the jury members and the trial’s role in setting the stage for civil liberties and establishing safeguards against injustice.

Virtual Ukulele Workshop

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday. Via Zoom with Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School; $10, register by 5 p.m. Friday. baychamber.org

Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School invites ukulele players to hop on Zoom for a workshop led by faculty member Jeff Weinberger. The session will focus on right-hand ukulele strumming, picking and understanding rhythm for confident beginners and early intermediates. Weinberger will also delve into uptempo early rock rhythms and elegant ballad picking. All you need is a tuned-up uke, access to Zoom and a big old smile on your face. Handouts and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. Make it happen by emailing Mackenzie Gassett at [email protected] or ring the office at (207) 236-2823.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street arts Facebook page, free, donations accepted.

What’s the buzz? We’ll tell you what’s happening! David Worobec of Tophat Productions presents his one-man miniature stage performance of the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Mayo Street Arts invites you to hop on its Facebook page on Saturday night for a livestream from Worobec’s home into yours. The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice show tells the story of the last week in the life of Jesus of Nazareth in riveting, dramatic fashion through one epic song after another, including “Heaven on Their Minds, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “King Herod’s Song” and “Everything’s Alright.” Worobec, a classically trained opera singer, sings and acts out every character (and there are several) with 5-inch action figures on a miniature stage. If you’re moved by the performance, consider making a donation to benefit Mayo Street Arts and Worobec.

‘Ants on a Log Stream: Curious: Think Outside the Pipeline!’

Streaming through Sunday. The Strand Theatre, Rockland; pay what you can, free to $20. rocklandstrand.com

The Strand Theatre invites kids and their young-at-heart parents to a virtual viewing of “Curious: Think Outside the Pipeline!” by folk music duo Ants on a Log. The 40-minute show tells the musical story of two siblings who organize their neighbors to fight for clean air. Aided by a music-minded community and a dancing pencil, Clio and Taylor learn to stand up for their beliefs and the importance of standing up for what you believe in, in the face of adversaries. You’ll see sock puppets, drawings and stop-motion video, and although the plot is fictional, the musical is based on real, recent events in Philadelphia and all over the country.

