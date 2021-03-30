AUGUSTA –The Legislature has begun voting on a new 2-year, $8.3 billion state budget in a session at the Augusta Civic Center.
The votes come as Democrats, who hold the majority, plan to push forward with the budget despite objections from minority Republicans who have said the process is being rushed and their voices ignored.
“This farce cannot become the new normal,” said Rep. Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, a member of the budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.
But Democrats have argued that their budget is a “back to basics” proposal and a good starting point for ongoing work on a separate, supplemental budget that will be needed as the state adjusts to changing tax revenues and an anticipated tranche of more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief aid.
An initial move by Republicans to send the bill back to committee Tuesday was defeated on a 78-64 vote. Democrats hold 80 seats in the 151-seat House and 23 seats in the 35-seat Senate. The bill will face several roll call votes in both bodies throughout the day Tuesday.
If Democrats push the budget bill through with a simple majority, the Legislature will have to adjourn so that the spending plan can go into effect in 90 days, before the fiscal year ends on June 30.
This story will be updated.
