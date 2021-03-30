GORHAM – On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, following a life of service to others, William “Bill” Platt Crane passed peacefully from this world into Heaven.

Bill was born and raised on a dairy farm in Massachusetts. It was there he learned a work ethic that served him well throughout his life. He left dairy farming in 1952 and joined GTE Sylvania in Waldoboro as a material handler. He progressed through multiple positions, relocated to the new GTE Control Devices facility in Standish in 1967, and retired in 1986 as the division purchasing manager.

He had a solid Christian faith, was an active member of the North Windham Union Church UCC and served as the chaplain in his Florida Masonic Lodge. Bill served his church in many capacities from custodial to cooking for baked bean suppers to preaching on Sunday morning. When they built their new sanctuary, you could find him anywhere – from the ground to the highest peak of the roof – assisting the construction team and encouraging volunteers.

Even when working full-time, Bill made time to serve his hometown of Windham. He was a founding member of the volunteer rescue unit and assisted many residents through their medical emergencies. He was elected to a term on the Windham Town Council, and was chair for one year. He helped lead the effort to raise funds and construct a new public library to meet the needs of the growing community. He chaired the building committee for the public works facility which serves the citizens of Windham.

Throughout his career and into retirement, Bill volunteered with multiple service and fraternal organizations. He was a life member of Lions Clubs International and served in many local and district leadership positions. He was an active member of the Masonic fraternity including Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Shriners International, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He believed that service to others through these organizations helped make the community and world a better place for everyone.

In their spare time, Bill and his wife Ruth, enjoyed traveling in their RV, joining friends and attending rallies. Even when traveling on vacation he would volunteer to help. His ethic of service to others impacted every aspect of his life. If you knew Bill, you saw him in action everywhere he went.

Bill resided at The Gorham House for the last seven years. His good nature and sense of humor led to enjoyable and memorable conversations with everyone. The family extends its grateful thanks to the entire staff for their loving care during his time there.

A celebration of his life will be conducted at a future time.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Ruth, married for 69 years; their children, William P. Crane II (Cathy), Ruth E. Komulainen (David), and Robert A. Crane (Diane); grandchildren, William III, Kiirsten, Kalle, Robert, and Katelyn; and great-grandchildren, Jewelientra, Piper, Austin, Sophia, and Hannah; as well as extended family, friends and acquaintances around the world.

If you would like to help continue Bill’s legacy of service, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Lions Clubs International Foundation, or the North Windham Union Church UCC.

