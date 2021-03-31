BIDDEFORD — The City of Biddeford, in partnership with York County Emergency Management Agency and Sanford Fire Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Biddeford High School Tiger Gym 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

Community members who would like to receive a vaccine must book an appointment in advance at https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/maine-ems/npi/4290427?specialtyId=bf21b91b-f6f9-4a78-aca4-dbdedbe23a75&procedureId=142245f0-c6cc-4bc2-8285-874681a00143 in order to be vaccinated. A limited number of appointments, 500 in all, are available. Biddeford city officials noted that appointments cannot be scheduled by phone.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved for all adults over age 18, will be offered at the clinic. With all Maine residents over the age of 16 eligible for vaccinations under the state guidelines beginning on April 19, any person over the age of 18 is eligible to register for an appointment.

For more information about the clinic, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/vaccines. Call 207-284-9020 to leave a voicemail for city staff with questions about the clinic that are not answered on the website, and a staff member will return the call.

In addition, if you are physically unable to leave your home, call Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Vaccine helpline at (207)396-6500 and press option 1, according to the SMAA website. Leave your name, address, phone number, date of birth and a brief message indicating that you are unable to leave your home for a vaccine. The agency is collecting this information and may be able to arrange a home visit for a vaccine.

