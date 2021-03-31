Kathleen F. (Hanscom) Stevens, 86, lifelong resident of Kennebunk, went to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home with her loved ones by her side.

She was born in Kennebunk on May 21, 1934, daughter of Earl and Vivian (Littlefield) Hanscom. Kathy was a 1953 graduate of Kennebunk High School. For many years, she worked retail for several companies, including Colonial Pharmacy and Farrington’s Clothing Store.

Kathy was brought up in the Advent Christian Church in Lower Village and currently a member of the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick. She enjoyed her monthly get-togethers with her 1953 classmates. Kathy loved gardening and her little dog, Lizzie, but especially loved her Lord Jesus whom she said, “Never failed me.”

She was predeceased by her two daughters, Jody Melanson and Allison Goodwin, grandson Tyson Goodwin, sisters, Genevieve Nadeau and Marjorie Gould and brother Milan Hanscom.

She will be sorely missed by her husband of 30 years, Richard “Deke” Stevens of Kennebunk; son Brad (Diane) Dyer of Hollis; stepson Mark Stevens of Kennebunk; brother Vernon Hanscom of Arundel; two sisters, Nellie Caron and Janet (Richard) Roy, all of Kennebunk; grandchildren, Vanessa (Jason) Nickerson, Curtis (Ally) Dyer, Ed Maxwell, Jr. and Kyle Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Fiona, Brody and Timothy; as well as numerous church family and close friends from high school.

Graveside services in the Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk will be private. Friends, who wish, may contribute to Southern Maine Hospice, 390 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

