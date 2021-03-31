OLD ORCHARD BEACH – John J. Morich, 75, of Old Orchard Beach, was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021.

John was born to the late Eugene and Edna Morich on Dec. 12, 1945 in New York City. He was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School. In 1986, John started his own company as a business forms distributor.

John and Lyn made their home in Northfield, N.H. They lovingly invited family and friends for many special occasions, road rallies, Easter celebrations, and outings on Lakes Winnisquam and Winnipesaukee. He was famous for the sandwiches he prepared that all of us came to expect and love.

John was, in the true sense, a gentleman. He made sure his friends and family were taken care of. He was old school; opening doors for anyone and ushering them in, standing to welcome those who came to the table. He cared deeply for those he loved.

Upon moving to Old Orchard Beach, where he and Lyn summered for many years, he continued to enjoy special times with friends and family. He was involved in the Brass Organization and enjoyed his retirement hosting at several local restaurants in Old Orchard Beach.

John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lyn; his son, John Morich and his wife Liz, his daughter, Nicole O’Brien and her husband Scott; and his grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Jack, and Matthew.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

