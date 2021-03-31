GORHAM — Dylan Hapworth had a pair of home runs to pace a 10-hit attack as the University of Southern Maine beat UMaine-Farmington 12-1 in baseball on Wednesday.
Sam Troiano blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give Southern Maine (8-1) an early lead.
After adding a run in the second, the Huskies got solo homers from Cam Seymour and Hapworth to make it 7-0 after three innings.
Matt Burnett started and went five scoreless innings, walking one and fanning a pair of batters to pick up his first win of the season.
Hunter LaBossiere was 2 for 4 and drove in the run for Maine-Farmington (0-1).
COLBY 5, ST. JOSEPH’S 3: Patrick McConnell scored on Andrew Russell’s sacrifice fly to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh and Cabot Maher scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run in the eighth as the Mules (2-1) rallied past the Monks (6-9) at Waterville.
St. Joseph’s opened with a run in the top of the first and added a pair of runs in the third, but Colby answered with three unearned runs in the fifth.
Hunter Richardson went 2 for 3 for the Monks, and Luke Stephens drove in a pair of runs.
Brady O’Brien and Maher both had doubles for the Mules, each driving in a run.
SOFTBALL
HOLY CROSS SWEEPS MAINE: Jessie Nagel lined a two-run first-inning homer to grab an early lead and Kelly Nelson threw a complete game, fanning 11 batters as the Crusaders (4-4) blanked the Black Bears (2-10) 3-0 in the second game to sweep a doubleheader at Worcester, Massachusetts.
Keely Clark and Kelby Drews had hits for Maine.
Holy Cross scored a pair of runs in the second and added three in the fifth in winning the opener, 5-1.
Mariah Pearson had an RBI double to score Clark for the Black Bears in the seventh.
ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS BATES: The Monks (4-4) scored five unearned runs in the top of the fourth and cruised to take the first game of a doubleheader from the Bobcats (0-4) 6-2 at Lewiston.
Hannah Gower went 2 for 4 to lead St. Joseph’s, and Bailey Rassol and Lydia Howarth each drove in runs.
Aleah Pagan was 2 for 3 for Bates.
Rassol was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Taylor Owen added a solo homer as the Monks grabbed the second game, 6-1.
Cassidy Musco had a pair of singles for the Bobcats.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. JOSEPH’S 17, NORWICH 6: Megan Mourmouras had five goals as the Monks (2-1) cruised past the Cadets (0-2) at Standish.
Lydia Dexter had three goals and five assists for St. Joseph’s. Bridget Collins also had a hat trick and Josie Ring and Cailyn Wesley chipped in with two goals apiece.
Valentina Drown had three goals for Norwich.
