ALFRED — An 18-year employee of York County government has been selected as the county finance director.

Lorene “Lori” Lemieux began her career with the county government in the York County Emergency Management Agency, later transferring to the finance office.

“I am excited to continue assisting in the growth of the County of York Finance Department,” said Lemieux.

The Acton resident succeeds Victoria Ridlon in the post. Ridlon, the finance director since 2009, left the job in the summer of 2020.

Lemieux has been operating the finance office since Ridlon’s departure, said York County Human Resources Director Linda Corliss, and had previously served as the deputy finance director.

Lemieux holds a bookkeeping certificate from McIntosh College and had taken a number of finance-related and other courses during her tenure with the county government.

Her salary was set at $80,000.

