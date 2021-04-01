SOUTH PORTLAND — Earth Day is officially April 22. South Portland Land Trust is planning many events throughout the April, including a city-wide cleanup on April 24. The cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon.

Richard Rottkov, board president for the South Portland Land Trust, said the trust will provide educational opportunities and events for families and the community in April.

There will be a cleanup event at Hinckley Park on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, Rottkov said. On April 24, the larger city-wide cleanup will take place, starting at Mill Creek Park.

Other events include:

• Native seed bomb kits and nature-themed arts and crafts (April 1-9).

• Self-guided family “story walk” on the Dow’s Woods Trail (April 10-16).

• Geocaching event throughout our parks and trails (April 17-23).

• Park and trails scavenger hunt (April 24-30).

The land trust is partnering with the city of South Portland. Children are welcome to participate and learn about the environment.

“A large part of what we’re trying to do is reinforce education of environmental education,” Rottkov said.

The Earth Day cleanup has been a traditional land trust event.

“We know that because of COVID … so many people are anxious and excited to get outdoors and do activities that are safe,” Rottkov said. “With our projects throughout the month, we know this is the sort of thing our members and community want to do, work together to make South Portland a more livable place. The city has been so supportive of what we’re doing.”

People interested in participating in the cleanup events but have concerns about COVID-19 should contact the land trust for accommodations at [email protected] or call 799-5686.

“What’s different about this year is that people can do their own cleanup,” Rottkov said. “If they let us know, they can contact us to get supplies.”

For more information or updates, visit the South Portland Parks and Recreation Facebook page facebook.com/sopoparksrec, where updates will be provided, or southportlandlandtrust.org for a list of events.

