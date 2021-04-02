ORONO — Nick Sinacola pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts as Maine won 2-0 in an America East baseball doubleheader opener Friday against Binghamton before taking an 8-3 loss in Game 2, in Orono.

In Game 1, Maine (8-5, 3-2 America East) scored both its runs in the first inning, on an RBI single by Sean Lawlor and an error.

Joe Bramanti drove in two runs for the Black Bears in Game 2.

USM SPLITS: Cam Seymour and Jonathan Wilson each drove in three runs and Ben Lambert pitched a three-hitter as USM (9-2, 2-2 Little East) rolled to a 14-0 win against Rhode Island College (4-4, 1-1), which then earned a split in Gorham with a 10-0 victory in Game 2.

Andrew Hillier, Sam Troiano and Tom Vesosky each added two RBI in Game 1.

COLBY SWEEPS THOMAS: Jake Pletter and Frank Driscoll each pitched five scoreless innings as the Mules (4-1) earned a pair of 7-0 wins over the visiting Terriers (1-2) in Waterville.

Cole Palmieri had two RBI in Game 1, and Matthew Panker drove in two in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

MAINE 8, UMASS-LOWELL 5: Izzy Nieblas and Jasmine Gray each hit a three-run homer as the Black Bears (3-7, 1-0 America East) rallied for a win over the River Hawks (7-8, 3-1) in Lowell, Mass.

Mariah Pearson added two RBI.

USM SWEEPS: Alexis Brown hit a two-run double in Game 1 and Samantha Hauck drove in a pair of runs in Game 2 as the Huskies (9-0-1, 4-0 Little East) swept a doubleheader against Rhode Island College (1-6, 0-2) in Providence, Rhode Island, winning 5-2 and 6-5.

FIELD HOCKEY

MONMOUTH 3, MAINE 2: Brooke Sulinski scored in the 39th and 54th minute for the Black Bears (4-3, 4-1 America East), who couldn’t come back from a 3-0 deficit against the Hawks (7-2, 5-1) in West Long Branch, N.J.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous