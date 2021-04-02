Nomination papers available

Nomination papers are now available for two three-year terms on the Town Council that expire June 2024; two three-year terms on the School Administrative District 15 Board of Directors, also expiring June 2024; and one five-year term as a Water District trustee, expiring June 2026.

Interested Gray residents may obtain nomination papers at the Gray Town Office during regular business hours. All nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk no later than noon on Friday, April 9. The filing deadline for write-in candidates is 4 p.m. April 26. For more information, call the Town Office at 657-3339 ext. 101 or visit the graymaine.org election page.

Town budget hearing The Gray Town Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, to receive comments on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, budget meetings are being held via Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Meeting links to join live are posted to the homepage at graymaine.org . Meetings are also recorded and added to the archives. Agendas and taped meetings can be found in the meeting portal. Residents are encouraged to visit the town website or contact the town manager at 657-3339 for more information.

Shaker road work begins

Construction on the Shaker Road sidewalk and drainage improvements began March 29. The work should be done before October, according to town officials. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the public works office at 657-3381.

Calling all artists

Gray is still seeking entries for its Community and Economic Development Committee Mural Project. Up to three additional winners will receive $100. The contest is open to all ages – Gray residents and GNG students – who submit original artwork. Submissions using copyrighted photos, images or slogans will be disqualified. Send a .jpeg image of the design to [email protected] and include name, phone number, town and, if applicable, parent/guardian contact information and grade level. All submissions become property of the Town of Gray CEDC. The winners will be selected May 21. See the “News About Town” at graymaine.org for more information.

Food for thought

During the month of April, the Gray Community Food Pantry will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger bag at the Gray Hannaford store, located at 130 Shaker Road. Consider buying one to help the pantry out.

The day care center at Gray Rec participated in a domino cereal box challenge. After causing all the cereal boxes to fall in a domino effect, they brought 50 boxes of cereal to the pantry. The kids walked over from the center and created a human chain to pass the cereal to the front of the line and then present it to pantry volunteers. This showed the kids how one act of kindness can cause a “domino effect.”

A donation bin is located outside to the left of the pantry door of the First Congregational Church parish house. Call or text Donna (671-4458) if items are left there or to make an appointment to donate perishables. The pantry cannot accept clothing or household goods. To make a monetary donation, make out checks to Gray Community Food Pantry and mail it to Jan Nowinski, 55 Westwood Road, Gray, ME 04039. Pantry workers express their thanks for all the volunteers and for the young people with all their energy, enthusiasm and dedication.

Birdhouse project for park

Don’t forget: Forty birdhouses are needed for the Gray Birdhouse Project to adorn a new park at Gray Corner. Residents can order a plain house to be delivered to decorate or order a custom-painted house. All birdhouses will be collected and hung in May. Email [email protected] for more information or see graymaine.org for details.

Easter sunrise service

He Has Risen Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at the blueberry field on top of Colley Hill.

The service is being hosted by the First Congregation Church. For more information call 657-4279 or 212-6267.

Blood drive

The American Legion Post 86 is hosting a blood drive at the Post at 15 Lewiston Road from 12-5 p.m. April 30. Use the Red Cross app to sign up and help address the critical need for blood.

