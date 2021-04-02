Studio turns it up

Maine Dance Center of Raymond received many awards at Turn It Up in Westbrook on March 12, including the ADCC Studio of Excellence Award and Best Musical Theatre Performance for “5 Guys Named Moe,” choreographed by April Monte. Choreographer/instructor Adrienne Pelletier received three major awards for her routines, including Outstanding Choreography, Most Entertaining and Technical Excellence. Paige Savage received the Heart of Gold award, which goes to a dancer that inspires the judges by their passion and ability to show their heart and soul through dance. This award helps raise money for the iDance4aCURE campaign, with a mission to end childhood cancer. Maine Dance Center dancers have received this award every year for the last five years. Finally, the Maine Dance Center received several first-place awards in category placements and High Platinum, Platinum and High Gold scores. Congratulations to the entire studio of dancers, instructors and parents for these great honors and success.

Easter celebration

Raymond Village Community Church will be celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 4, with a worship service on Zoom. The service will begin with “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” and end with the “Hallelujah Chorus” on YouTube, along with other live hymns. The Zoom link will be accessible at 9:45 a.m. prior to the 10 a.m. event. For further information and directions on how to get to the direct link, see rvccme.org.

Raymond Schools PTO

Raymond Schools Parent Teacher Organization needs help and support for the programming they offer to the community. Options include Hannaford School Dollars, a program through which the supermarket chain helps raise money for schools. Through May 29, the purchase of four qualifying products equals $3 in School Dollars. School Dollars can be deposited into the tower located at the North Windham Hannaford.

In other PTO news, board elections are being held in May and anyone interested in serving can email [email protected] for more information.

The Raymond PTO serves both Jordan Small Middle School and Raymond Elementary School and is involved in many events and fundraisers throughout the year that support important endeavors such as class field trips, teacher appreciation week and scholarships to graduating Raymond seniors.

One of the events that the PTO enjoys celebrating is Teacher Appreciation Week from May 3-7. This year has been particularly challenging for teachers and schools staff as they navigate teaching remotely and in person. Consider showing your support by contributing to the Venmo account @RaymondSchools-PTO.

Items are also needed for the silent auction and no donation is too big or too small. Are you a crafter? Have hats, mittens or a quilt you could donate? Other items to make gift baskets (movie night, spa items, baking kits, etc.) would also be welcome along with gift cards from businesses or to a local restaurant. Can you offer a weekend away at a cabin you own, offer a boat tour around Sebago or other lake? Offer up your ideas and support to [email protected]

Raymond Little League needs volunteers

Based on a recent poll sent to parents, it has been decided by the Raymond Little League Board that there will be T-ball for ages 4-6 and coach pitch baseball and softball for ages 7 and 8 if there are enough volunteers. Register at raymondbaseballsoftball.com.

Volunteers are needed to coordinate all the teams by managing registrations, dividing the teams, assigning coaches and making practice game schedules. If someone does not volunteer, the season will be canceled and refunds will be issued.

All minors for ages 9 and 10; majors, ages 11 and 12; and juniors baseball and softball for ages 13 and 14 will play with Gray/New Gloucester. Register at gnglittleleague.org.

Racing down the slopes

The Regional School Unit Windham-Raymond 6-8 Alpine Ski Racing Team enjoyed a shortened season with several practices and two formal races at Shawnee Peak. Team members this year included coaches Karyn McMullin and Mark Politano, and students Riley Brooks, Nicholas Davenport, Abigail Dumont, Carter Engleman, Ashten Golebiewski, Jaden Kennedy, Caleb Lavallee, Lydia Marden, Isabella Messer, Tuckerman Roy, Olivia Smith, Preston Stretch, Wes Theriault.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: