Bobby J. Shrader, 84, a long-time resident of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence, after a brief illness.

Bobby was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Hinton, West Virginia, a son of Samuel H. and Leila D. (Ratliff) Shrader.

He graduated from Hinton High School and went into the Air Force and was stationed in Ft. Devens, where he met his sweetheart and love of his life, Ruth Conroy. After the Air Force, they moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 1964, he and Ruth settled in Kennebunk where Bob worked at Morningstar/Corning for 40 years. After his retirement, he worked part-time as a home repairman and later worked for Bibber Memorial Chapel maintaining their properties for over 10 years.

Bob enjoyed taking daily walks with his dog along his Intervale Road and Fletcher Street route. During the summer months he enjoyed many fishing trips in his canoe on the Mousam River with his kids, grandkids, and other family friends. He would always come home with a typical fisherman’s story of the fish that was caught (and released).

He completed many home repairs and projects and was a great woodworker.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport and a communicant and volunteer for many events of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth (Conroy) Shrader of Kennebunk; sons Robert J. Shrader of Kennebunk, William P. Shrader and his wife Monique of Lewiston and Patrick J. Shrader and his wife Shelley of Poland Spring; daughters Patti (Shrader) Sullivan of Saco and Susan (Shrader) Benner and her husband Stephen of Kennebunk; grandchildren Kayleigh Shrader, Olivia Shrader, Ellen Grant, Kevin Shrader, Stephanie Benner and Sarah Neumann; great-grandchildren; Waylon Jones, Rylie Neumann, and Eily Grant.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery at a later date.

Should friends desire, donations in Bob’s name can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bobby’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous