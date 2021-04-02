SOCCER

RONALDO: The captain’s armband that Cristiano Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground during Portugal’s World Cup qualifier in Belgrade last week has been sold to an unidentified bidder for $75,000 at a charity auction, Serbian state TV reported on Friday.

A Serbian humanitarian group put the blue armband up for online bidding to raise money for medical treatment for a 6-month-old boy suffering with spinal muscular atrophy. The three-day auction didn’t pass without controversy as some participants tried to disrupt the process by putting up unrealistically huge sums. The fake bidding triggered public outrage with authorities pledging to find and punish the culprits.

Moments before last Saturday’s match with Serbia ended in a 2-2 draw, Ronaldo walked off the field after his injury-time goal was disallowed. The Portugal great tapped the ball over the Serbia goalkeeper and it looked as if it crossed the line before being cleared by a defender.

While heading to the dressing room before the final whistle, Ronaldo angrily threw down his armband near the touchline. After the match, it was picked up by a firefighter on duty and given to the charity group.

HIGH SCHOOLS

MICHIGAN WRESTLING: At least six Michigan high school wrestlers won court orders to compete in the state finals this weekend, a lawyer said Friday.

The wrestlers had been benched because authorities said they were near someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

But Jim Thomas, arguing for four wrestlers in Eaton, Ionia, Barry and Allegan counties, said their due process rights were violated. He said they have repeatedly tested negative and will be tested again before competing.

“The law was on our side,” Thomas said.

He represented Chandler Murton of Portland, Gavin Bartley of Olivet, Zac Gibson of Lakewood and Ashtyn Bennett of Hopkins.

Thomas said two more wrestlers represented by another attorney won similar court orders to play. The wrestling finals were being held Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

WRESTLING

U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS: Two-time world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox is out of the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials after not making weight Friday, USA Wrestling announced.

Cox was removed from the bracket at 97 kilograms in men’s freestyle, where he was entered pending weigh-in. The 26-year-old from Columbia, Missouri, had earned a spot in the semifinals based on winning gold at 2019 worlds in a non-Olympic weight class (92 kilograms).

Cox took bronze at 86 kilograms at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and then won consecutive world titles in 2018-19 at 92. He was a three-time NCAA champion at Missouri and is considered a rising star on the American wrestling scene. He had announced a year ago that he would move from 92 to 97 kilograms for the Tokyo Olympics and was the main challenger to 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder.

The trials are being held at Dickies Arena, with 15 of the 18 winners in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and men’s Greco Roman moving on to Tokyo. The U.S. is yet to qualify for the Olympics in three weight classes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »