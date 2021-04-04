PORTLAND – Frederick Raymond Hall, 66, passed away on March 29, 2021. He was born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1954, a son of Owen C. Hall and Jeanette Layton Hall.

Fred was proud to be the custodian of a USM, Gorham dorm for 35-plus years. Students who lived in his dorm told of Fred being helpful, courteous and always pleasantly greeting them daily. He enjoyed his job!

Fred also enjoyed watching sports, especially football and for a time he was a basketball referee.

Fred was predeceased by his parents; and his older brother, Donald.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jerry Cobb; as well as two nieces and a nephew, Heidi Franklin, Eric Hall and Sara Russell.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date. God Bless You Freddie! You will be missed.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Fred’s online guest book.

﻿

Guest Book