Maine reported 223 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death, as the state gears up for a big week in vaccinations.

The state opens up vaccination eligibility to everyone 16 and older starting on Wednesday, after vaccine shipments from the federal government ramped up over the past two weeks. Maine is expecting more than 90,000 total doses this week, more than triple the weekly allocation it was receiving in early February.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of logistical hurdles so far, and we have prepared well,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news briefing last week. “We are ready for this next stage.”

As of Monday, Maine reported 459,409 people had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, representing 34.2 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 309,710 had received their final dose, or 23 percent of the population.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 51,986 recorded cases of COVID-19 and 746 deaths.

Maine is the fourth-best state in the country for its efficiency in getting at least the first dose of a vaccine administered, according to the Bloomberg News vaccine tracker, with only New Mexico, New Hampshire and Connecticut vaccinating at a faster pace. Bloomberg calculates the first dose somewhat differently than Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention because it includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the first dose, while Maine CDC counts the J&J vaccine with the final dose.

1/#COVID19 vaccinations in Maine are continuing at a steady clip, with over 1 in 3 Mainers having received their first dose. Maine is now administering an average of 14,449 doses/day. That's a 42% increase compared to what we were doing 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/cAXXJzljuH — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) April 5, 2021

Using Bloomberg’s metrics, Maine has given at least the first dose to 37.8 percent of the population, compared to the U.S. average of 32 percent.

