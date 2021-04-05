A widespread internet outage affected Spectrum’s customers throughout Maine on Monday evening.

“We are aware of an issue affecting services at this time for Spectrum customers in Maine,” Spectrum tweeted just before 6 p.m. “We’re working diligently to restore your service as quickly as possible & apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.”

The cause of the outage is unknown.

In an earlier tweet Spectrum estimated that internet service would be restored by 9 p.m.

This story will be updated.

