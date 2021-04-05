globalFEST

Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, available on demand through 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Ovations and Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center; pay what you can, starting at $10. portlandovations.org

Portland Ovations and the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center invite you to take a virtual musical tour of the world in an online watch party for annual cultural celebration globalFEST. Hosted by Grammy-winning musician Angelique Kidjo, the evening features Dedicated Men of Zion, Labess, Sofia Rei and DakhaBrakha, along with the sharing of signature recipes in the exploration of the intersection of arts, food and culture. The mission of globalFEST is to promote global and American regional music traditions, create opportunities for artists and inspire discovery for arts professionals to present artists from a wide range of cultures. They believe that music can be a driving force toward a society that values cultural diversity as a source of unity rather than division, and we sure do like the sound of that.

‘Heaven and Earth’

Ongoing virtually. Caldbeck Gallery, Rockland, free. caldbeck.com

“Heaven and Earth” is a new, virtual exhibit presented by Rockland’s Caldbeck Galley, which invites you to head on over to their site to spend some time viewing the works in ink and paper, colored pencil and watercolor and woodcut on paper by artists David Raymond, John Wissemann and John Woolsey. The gallery says that “each of these three artists, all masters of their craft, approaches drawing in his own way. Through drawing, by pulling and pushing the space on the flat page, they direct you into worlds of their own making. We invite you to step into these worlds.” Caldbeck Gallery is open to the public by chance or appointment, so if you find yourself in Rockland, give them a ring at (207) 594-5935.

Enchanted Realms Virtual Scavenger Hunt

2 p.m. Saturday. Farmington Underground virtual event, $35 (90 minutes), $55 VIP (2.5 hours). farmingtonunderground.com

Here’s a unique chance for kids ages 4 to 10 years old to have a blast on Saturday afternoon. Farmington Underground pedals in fun and engaging interactive experiences for kids that incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities into a live, virtual scavenger hunt that kids participate in from home. The cast of characters played by live performers in their Enchanted Realms includes Little Bread Riding Hood, Jackie Beanstalk, Singerella, Rhyme-Punzel, Captain Book, Wizard of Dogs, Prince Farming and Sleeping Foodie. “Enchanted Realms” is a whodunit-style game that involves quests for fairytale characters using household items. A little imagination can go a long way to make this a memorable occasion for kids, especially as we continue to navigate the pandemic.

Keeping up with Festival Alumni: A Conversation with Derek Bermel, Viet Cuong, and Vivian Fung

4 p.m. Sunday. Bowdoin International Music Festival, free, donations appreciated, Zoom pre-registration required. bowdoinfestival.org

If you’re a fan of chamber music, mark your calendar for Sunday afternoon. Bowdoin Festival artistic directors David Ying and Phillip Ying will be chatting over Zoom with contemporary chamber music composers Derek Bermel, Viet Cuong and Vivian Fung who have all been recognized for creating inventive music that fits our time. The trio will talk about creative processes, and you’ll be invited to ask questions. Fung was commissioned in 1994 to compose a piece celebrating the festival’s 50th anniversary and came through with the percussive, theatrical “Voices In My Head.” Cuong studied at the festival in 2011 and has since performed on six continents. Bermel is the festival’s composer-in-residence and also artistic director of the American Composers Orchestra. If you’re even a little bit interested in the inner workings of chamber music in the 21st century, you don’t want to miss this.

