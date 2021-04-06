FRIDAY
Haddock fish chowder take-out supper, includes one pint of chowder, oyster crackers and homemade cake. 4 to 6 p.m. Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. $10, cash or check only. Pick up in the parking lot. Snow date is Saturday. Call 833-6026 or email [email protected] with questions.
SATURDAY
Curbside baked bean supper, including one pint beans, one pint American Chop Suey, two red hot dogs, ½ pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. 4 to 5 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10 by advanced orders only by 2 p.m. Thursday by calling 854-9157 or email [email protected]. Leave name, telephone number and the number of meals to pick-up. Pay at time of pick-up.
Roasted turkey take-out dinner, including green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange, at Route 302 and Hardy Road. $10. Please have exact price for the number of meals you want. Contact Joann Levesque at 233-7119.

