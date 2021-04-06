SATURDAY

Curbside baked bean supper, including one pint beans, one pint American Chop Suey, two red hot dogs, ½ pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. 4 to 5 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10 by advanced orders only by 2 p.m. Thursday by calling 854-9157 or email [email protected] . Leave name, telephone number and the number of meals to pick-up. Pay at time of pick-up.