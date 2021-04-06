I must admit, I get goosebumps every time I watch the end of the movie “Field of Dreams,” when thousands of headlights snake through the darkness of America’s heartland to “come” to a sanctuary of baseball. I got those same shivers when I turned on the news last night. To protest recent legislation that suppresses the vote, Major League Baseball will not come to Georgia to play its annual All-Star game.

Keepers of the baseball faith: Well done! Thanks for defending the Vote and the Game.

Michael Jones,

Brunswick

